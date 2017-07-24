TOP STORIES
Do not tread on an existing path; create your path and tread to leave a mark.By: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
NPP gets Bacchus Energy Drink for Conference
Bragha Ghana Limited, a leading company of fast-moving consumer goods in the country, has donated more than a hundred (100) packs of their product, Bacchus energy drink, to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra.
According to the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Patrick Wontumi, the donation of the energy drinks, Bacchus Energy Drink - a premium non-alcoholic beverage - is to help energize party members during the upcoming Conference in Cape Coast.
Mr. Sammi Awuku, who is the Chairman of Operations and Events Committee for the National Delegates Conference 2017, received the items on behalf of the National Planning Committee.
He thanked Bragha Ghana Limited for their kind gesture and urged other corporate and non-corporate bodies to also support in any way possible.
“We as a party want to raise the funding of this Conference on our own and not from State Coffers, so we are grateful for this kind of support,” he said.
He advised the management of Bacchus Energy drink to liaise with the Committee so that they can also get the chance to market their drinks at the impending Annual National Delegates Conference which comes off from the 25th to the 27th August 2017 in Cape Coast.
“For us as a political party, when we see Huge numbers we see Votes, But for you Businessmen when you see huge numbers u see profit,” he stated.
The Conference is expected to attract thousands of people to the Ancient Colonial town.
Other planning committee members present at the presentation ceremony were Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi, Deputy Minister of Education, Yaw Adomako Baafi, Ag. Communications Director, Alfred Thompson, member of the committee, Kofi Agyepong Ag. Deputy Director of Communications and a member of the committee, and Emmanuel Attafuah Danso, Ag. Director of International Affairs and a Member of the committee.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NPP News