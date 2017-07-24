TOP STORIES
Uche Ofodile named among Global Telecom top 50 women to watch in 2017
The Regional Head, Africa for Express Wi-Fi at Facebook, Uche Ofodile, has been named among the world’s top 50 women to watch in 2017, within the global telecommunication industry by one of the leading telecoms magazine in the world Global Telecoms Business.
This year's list, which includes CEOs, CTOs, CMOs, research chiefs, regulators, politicians and others, were nominated by top notch experts and players in the telecommunications industry across the world.
The nomination of Uche Ofodile as one of the world’s telecom top executive comes as no surprise to many industry players on the African continent as she has in so many ways played a key role in most of her top executive positions held to shape and steer the affairs of the development of telecommunications on the African continent.
Before joining Facebook in February 2017, Ofodile, who was then the Chief Executive Officer at Tigo DRC, had successfully turned around the fortunes of the business by rebuilding the company’s business strategy.
Prior to that, she was chief marketing officer of Vodafone Ghana where she was instrumental in its transformation to the number 2 operator in revenue and customer market share from number 4 and had previously served in a number of leadership roles across various industries in Nigeria.
Currently in her new role as the regional Head, Africa for Express Wi-Fi, Facebook, her mandate is to help expand connectivity to underserved locations within Africa.
Uche Ofodile joins two other distinguished African women, including the Chief Executive Officer of MainOne Nigeria, Funke Opeke and MTN Cameroon’s Chief Executive Officer, Philisiwe Gugulethu Sibiya to make it to this year’s power list of fifty (50) women to watch.
She is passionate about supporting Africa’s next crop of leaders and has over the years championed strongly the course for women empowerment through ‘forward leadership’.
For the past decade, she has been at the forefront in driving business turnarounds for top multi-national companies across Africa.
