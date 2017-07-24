TOP STORIES
I‘M A Suspect For Causing Financial Loss To The State—Kwabena Donkor
Former Minister of Power under erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Dr Kwabena Donkor has confirmed officials of the Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed his Spintex residence on Monday morning with a search warrant.
According to him, he was told that he is a suspect for causing financial loss to the state in the AMERI power deal contracted by the previous government.
“They showed me a search warrant, I allowed them into my house to search, they took my laptop and pen drives away….I would not know what they are going do with those items. They said they were looking for documents on AMERI. They were very professional even though we had array of disagreements but they were just doing their job. Whoever sent them is the one I have a problem with.
...If for the first time I am a sitting MP I read from a search warrant I am suspect for causing financial loss to the state…. as we speak no one has invited for investigations or for my side of my story, I think it is not right”, he revealed.
According to him, he has little to do about the matter because he is an opposition MP indicating that his conscience is clear and he has nothing to hide.
He also hinted of plans to discuss the matter with the leadership of parliament and abide by the direction they will give him thereof.
The Ameri Group was contracted by the John Mahama-led administration to supply gas turbines to Ghana. It has emerged that the young oil-producing country paid $290 million more than it should for the $220 million power generators.
An in-depth investigation into the deal by Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) in December 2015 alleged the NDC government paid more than the actual price for the turbines on the international market.
