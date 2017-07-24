TOP STORIES
A timid man said to his wife,"We re not going out tonight and that s semi-final".By: Sasha.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
NADSU President Admonished Youth To Stop Illegal Mining
The Nadowli District Students' Union, National chapter held a youth forum at Sombo, on the 23th July, 2017. The Nadowli District Students Union is a very vibrant Association which has operated for decades now. The union which is made up of a group of intellectuals; largely students in the various Tertiary Institutions, have been instrumental in the development of the district for the past 15 years.
This year's youth forum which was also the handover ceremony for new national executives was attended by about 600 youth across the District. The Paramount chiefs and opinion leaders also attended the program.
Speaking at the program, the president of the Union, Master Claudius Banangwine Angsongna admonished students to take study hard to benefit government policy of free secondary education.
He indicated that if the implementation will bring in quality education, then there is no excuse whatsoever for school drop out in the district, an issue that is still rampant in the District.
The president also touched on the issue of illegal mining with a passionate appeal. He added that there are a lot of opportunities to take advantage of.
"Mr Chairman, as promised by our president H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, free SHS will start coming this September, 2017. I therefore entreat my younger ones in the JHSs to learn hard and benefit from the national cake. We pray and hope that it should not just be free alone but it should be free and of quality. In this case, there will be no excuse for any JHS graduate to drop out of school. To the SHSs graduates, do not complete and jump into galamsey, there are lot of private schools which need teachers, shops and others which need you to be employed. Working with shops/supermarket or teaching refreshes your brain for further studies."
The president whose leadership has recorded various monumental achievements ranging from organizing quiz competition for both JHS level and SHS level, Unity sporting activities among communities, Peace talks ahead of election 2016, health talks to the initiation of a community secondary school at Sombo urged stallholders of education in the District to institute an educational fund to help needy students in the district to pursue their ambitions.
As part of the activities of the day, there was a football match between Tibane town team and Nadowli town team. The two teams emerged for the finals after a serious of matches at various stages. At the end of the day, the Nadowli town team was crown winners of the 2017 NADSU Games.
The euphoria of this one day program was simply fantastic and many people I spoke to, after the event praised the outgoing leadership for chalking a number of successes in the district.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News