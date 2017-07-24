TOP STORIES
The Electoral Commission Birds Are Coming Home To Roost—Charlotte Osei “Aye” Hot!
I seem to have reneged on my decision to quit internet publications for something extremely of personal importance to me in my aspirations to be of maximum selfless service to my nation, people and humanity in the broader sense. No, I shall be doing exactly as I have promised myself and the public readers, however, my contribution to solving the EC saga is called for and very appropriate and is in time.
I should not be missing out on such an important occasion when Ghana is calling for assistance to solving her numerous daunting socio-economic problems deliberately brought about by institutional corruption masterminded and orchestrated by the very elected or appointed leaders in whom we have entrusted our lives and welfare.
I hold no personal grudge against the person of Mrs Charlotte Osei, the EC Chair, but her obstinate and deplorable machismo and corrupt character. I cannot stand her corrupt posture, before, during and after the 2016 general election. Did she not disregard all useful and sagacious admonitions to her to be wary of her actions that had the potency to trigger Ghana into civil war? She thought she was Omnipotent because then President Mahama and the ruling NDC party were continually supportive of her in all that she did or determined to do.
Now, where are her powers? She is now sprawled on the floor dishing dirt at her junior EC colleagues that have accused her of gross misconducts hence calling for her investigation and impeachment.
Read a publication on Ghana web titled, “Amadu Sulley ‘illegally’ took GHC 6 million from parties – Charlotte Osei” and under the web link below to familiarise yourself with the rot at the EC as revealed by the Chair of the Electoral Commission herself.
Amadu Sulley ‘illegally’ transferred votes – Charlotte Osei
Some people including my own highly-respected ace Ghanaian journalist Mr Kweku Baako jumped in castigating the petitioners as faceless with their charges levelled against Charlotte Osei being baseless. They were calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to tolerate the petition but brush it under the carpet or chuck it into the waste bin.
However, Rockson Adofo, the son of Kumawu/Asiampa and his like-minded concerned and discerning citizens of Ghana, have been of the view that it is worth looking into the allegations preferred against her contrary to the foolhardy action by all those calling for the petition to be consigned to the waste compactor where in their hazy mind’s eye, it rightly belongs.
In a nutshell, has the petition not provoked Mrs Charlotte Osei to start talking; revealing all the rot and corruption she has so far quietly been presiding over or sitting on at the Electoral Commission? Would she have come out with the secrets and facts about the ongoing misappropriations of funds, abuse of positions and blatant disregard of the governing laws at the Electoral Commission if the petition was not instituted? No, she wouldn’t.
Subsequently, if the petition falls through, at least it has caused Charlotte Osei to reveal to the whole world the corruption and nonsense that have been going on in her department. The revelations are weighty and prosecutorial. This is more than enough to tell that the petitioners are right to have made the petition in the first place.
Whichever way the axe falls, Ghana has gained. Some people will be made to cough out the money they have misappropriated, be they Charlotte Osei or the petitioners.
Have the pessimists and supporters of evildoing calling for the petition to be thrown away because of their undisclosed selfish and parochial interests now seen how valuable the petition has become to Ghana?
I conclude with a quote from the most famous and popular British Prime Minister Sir Winston S. Churchill who said, ‘A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.’
What Kweku Baako and NDC were rubbishing as faceless and baseless hence a difficulty, Rockson Adofo was calling it an opportunity worth exploring and in the end, who is the winner, the pessimists or the optimists in this case?
My resolve to fighting corruption using the power of the pen or the internet as a tool has never been stronger than now.
I dedicate this publication to every Ghanaian supportive of ridding Ghana of institutional corruption, the bane of Ghana’s socio-politico-economic development.
Rockson Adofo
