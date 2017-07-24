TOP STORIES
Every part of our growth toward wisdom and achievement requires effort and sacrifice.
Graduates urged to balance work with pleasure
Accra, July 23, GNA - Mrs Frances Adu-Mante, a Consultant, on Saturday admonished post graduates of the University of Ghana to maintain balance between working and creating opportunities for reasonable pleasure, with the aim of becoming relevant always.
Mrs Adu-Mante a Consultant at Rofam Consultancy, urged the post graduates to spend quality time with their families, programme regular breaks and holiday for themselves and family, as well as making exercise and health assurance a part of their lives.
She was speaking at the congregation of the 2017 graduate programmes of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Mrs Adu-Mante urged them to embrace sincerity and apply it to themselves and others at all time saying, 'I strongly recommend that you do the right thing all the time whether or not there is a CCTV camera'.
She urged the post graduates to aim high and aspire to achieve excellence in all they did, by avoiding complacency and strive to exceed beyond expectation.
'Delight the customer with skill, speed and expert knowledge of products and procedures, surpass the profit budget, reduce cost, and beat competitors in a professional manner,' She said.
Mrs Adu-Mante also told the post graduates to inculcate planning and critical analysis into whatever they did because it formed significant aspects of life, adding that 'I recommend you research current trends and best practices even for mundane things'.
She said an effective and efficient executive must plan for the day, plan for a meeting and plan for the development of all things.
She told post graduates that society expected them to use their technical and academic proficiency as vehicles for social and economic change through continuous education.
Mr George Asamoah-Baah, the Valedictorian, urged his colleague graduates to take advantage of the new opportunities by leveraging on the knowledge they have gained.
Mr Asamoah-Baah said the best place in life is reserved for those who could identify and solve more problems for the development of humanity.
He said: 'We should be prepared not only to pass academic exams, but also the trials and tests of life in general, because as Socrates put it 'an unexamined life is not worth living''.
Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana said a total of 3,858 students graduated at various levels from all four Colleges in the University.
Professor Oduro-Owusu said the number included 1,148 at the post graduate level, 2,449 at the Bachelor's level, and 261 at the Diploma level, adding that another set of graduation ceremonies was scheduled for the latter part of the year.
He noted that admission of mature students to the University had been re-introduced and as such new batches of mature students were expected for the 2017/2018 academic year.
Professor Oduro-Owusu said the mature were going to be fused into the University's Distance Education programme, run by the School of Continuing and Distance Education.
By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
