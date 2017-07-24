TOP STORIES
Anidaso Mutual Fund's assets hit GH¢1,938,597.00
Kumasi, July 24, GNA - The Anidaso Mutual Fund continues to show strong performance with its net assets hitting GH¢1,938,597.00, last year, from the 2015 total of GH¢1,639,185.00.
The Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, the Board Chairman, who announced this said its investment income also rose to GH¢223,019.00 during the period.
This represented a 91.07 per cent growth over the previous year's figure of GH¢116,340.00.
He was addressing the 11th annual general meeting of the shareholders in Kumasi.
The Most Rev Prof Yinkah Sarfo told the fund owners that the achievement was remarkable, given the unfavorable economic conditions - when the stock market was even recording negative gains.
He indicated that, last year, was a challenging one for the nation as many of the targets set for macroeconomic and fiscal performance - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, inflation and budget deficit were missed.
He encouraged the shareholders to take advantage of the temporary price decline to increase their shares.
The meeting provided the forum to discuss growth and the protection of their investment.
Mr. Edward Asamoah, the Manager, said the economic outlook was good and predicted reasonable returns on investment.
He noted that tax cuts by the government was going to boost consumer spending and trade.
New Generation Investment Limited are the fund managers of the Anidaso Mutual Fund.
Monies put into the Fund by investors are invested in listed companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).
GNA
By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
