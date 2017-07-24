TOP STORIES
E/R: Residents Threaten To Block Road Over Continuous Knockdown Of People
Residents and traders of Akyem Nsutam in the Fanteakwa District have threatened to block the main Accra-Kumasi highway if authorities fail to find elasting solution to curb the perennial knockdowns at the roundabout (Bunso Junction).
The area, which has recorded several accidents have killed lots of road users as well as pedestrians due to negligence on the part of the various authorities.
Spokesperson, Dadeeba Oppong Kyekyeku, speaking to Bryt fm news correspondent, Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma during a massive demonstration, indicated the situation is alarming as a life is lost almost every week.
According to him, several appeal by members of the community have proven futile hence the need to express their displeasure.
"We are calling on the government and the highway authority to come to our aid by either erecting traffic light or speed ramps to end the indiscriminate knockdowns.
The demonstration brought together traders, hawkers, drivers as well as the general public.
Meanwhile, it was hectic for the police to control the aggrieved crowd who attempted blocking the road for 30 minutes.
