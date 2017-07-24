modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

4 People Feared Dead In Galamsey Pit Collapse At Pentransa, A/R

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Scene at the site
Scene at the site

Four bodies have been retrieved from a galamsey pit at Pentransa in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The illegal mining pit collapsed on Sunday night killing small-scale miners who were within its belly at the time.

It is not clear how many more people have been trapped in the pit but local journalist Akua Adepa Agyemang told ClassFMonline.com that residents claim they saw between 11 and 15 men entering the pit.

On Monday morning, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the military, were at the site to restore order.

The latest accident comes a few weeks after 22 miners were declared dead after having been trapped for days in a collapsed pit at Prestea.

-Classfmonline

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Atik Mohammed’s suspension unlawful – Bernard Mornah

8 minutes ago

I'm thinking about contesting NDC presidential primaries - Amissah-Art...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1a difference will make a difference

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line