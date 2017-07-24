TOP STORIES
Every part of our growth toward wisdom and achievement requires effort and sacrifice.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Statement By The MCE Of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur At His First Press Conference
Good morning,
Hon. Assembly Members, the media, ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you all to the first press conference since I became the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast. I thank you all for the co-operation and support you have given me since taking over as the MCE. I called you here this morning to discuss with you the development of Cape Coast and how the media can assist us in reaching out to the investor community.
Ladies and gentlemen, Cape Coast as the cradle of Ghana’s education and the heartbeat of tourism is still bedeviled with challenges such as joblessness, poor sanitation and fallen standards of education. Many of us gathered here today are not happy with our level of development. We must thus change the fortunes and build a new Cape Coast. As I indicated to you in my inaugural speech, my focus as the Metropolitan Chief Executive is to tackle these challenges and to promote the wellbeing of the people I serve. Since taking over as the MCE, I have put in place programmes to deal with these challenges.
Even though, there is an attempt to tackle these challenges, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly cannot do it all alone. It is therefore prudent to look for partners both home and abroad to support us in this regard especially in tackling joblessness and poor sanitation.
The Assembly is committed to supporting and creating a conducive atmosphere for investments. My commitment is fueled by the vision and investor friendly policies of the Nana Addo led government to turn the fortunes of Ghana. We are fortunate to have a government which has birthed a renewed confidence in the investor community towards our country around the globe. The national agenda to promote investment in all parts of the country is something that we must feed into as a Metropolis. As you are aware, there are a lot of opportunities in the tourism, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.
Ladies and gentlemen, let me use this opportunity to invite the media to be partners as we seek to build a new Cape Coast. We want you as key partners because we can achieve a little without your support. I will thus challenge you to use your platforms to promote the things of Cape Coast that will attract investors. To investors, both home and abroad, we invite you to take advantage of the many resources of Cape Coast and invest for our mutual benefit.
Finally, let me use this opportunity to also invite citizens of Cape Coast living everywhere to come on board as we build a new Cape Coast. Those of you who can lead us to investors are encouraged to do so.
Cape Coast as the cradle of education in Ghana has a competent and easily trainable workforce. Again, it is a great location for reaching out to 28 million people of Ghana; the ECOWAS sub region and the many tourists who visit Ghana. These characteristics and many others make Cape Coast one of the best destinations to do business in Ghana. Our priority as an Assembly is but not limited to the following areas:
1. Construction of Arts and Crafts Village
2. Provision of accommodation to serve both domestic and international tourists.
3. Provision of amusement facilities to cater for the tourism industry in Cape Coast.
4. Put up a fruit juice factory
5. Assist out growers to cultivate fruits and vegetables for processing into juice for export and local use
The media, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me also use this opportunity to introduce to you our website for this project-www.meetcapecoast.com . This website is currently under construction ad when completed, it will have all the relevant information on all the opportunities available to investors.
The media, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is my hope and prayer that, this media encounter is the beginning of the many investment opportunities for Cape Coast. We look forward to your cherished support.
Thank you very much for your attention.
Hon. Ernest Arthur
MCE, Cape Coast
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Press Release