TOP STORIES
Better to see the glass as half full than half empty.By: NADAH ASOMANI-ADEM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Premium Bank launches GH₵5m credit facility for startups
SME-focused commercial bank, Premium Bank, has announced a GH₵5 million integrated credit facility for members of the Ghana Startup Club 100 through its HelpStation initiative.
The announcement which was made by the Managing Director, Mr. Kwasi Tumi, during a special business forum and networking cocktail held in honour of the 100 most outstanding startups in Ghana, who were announced as members of the first cohort of the Ghana Startup Club 100 at the recent Ghana Startup Awards.
In a special interaction with Ekow Mensah, CEO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE), curators of the Ghana Startup Club 100, he mentioned the intentions of Premium Bank is a prayer answered for most startups in Ghana, and hopes startups will make the best use of the opportunity to expand their businesses to become more innovative and globally competitive.
Beyond the integrated credit facility, Premium Bank will also be providing digital solutions to the various startups to aid their online financial transaction.
The Ghana Startup Club 100 (GSClub 100) is an annual ranking of the top 100 most outstanding start-up companies in Ghana, spearheaded by The Startup Network, a network under TANOE.
Prestigious and coveted; the Ranking celebrates Ghana's entrepreneurs and innovators.
It offers a unique chance for small to medium scale businesses to be recognized for their hard work, commitment and of course, success.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance