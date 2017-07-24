TOP STORIES
St. Ambrose College of Education SRC cries for help
Students of the St. Ambrose College of Education at Dormaa Akwamu in the Dormaa East District of the Brong Ahafo Region, are appealing to government and the Ministry of Education (MoE) as a matter of urgency, to attend to the school’s many plights to prevent it from collapse.
They fear their tutors’ impending strike due to non-payment of salaries will cripple the school’s operation.
They also lamented that their feeding grant and subvention meant to facilitate the payment of utility bills and smooth administration of the school have not been paid.
The president of the school’s SRC, Mr. Thompson Owusu Baah, in a press statement issued on Friday said the situation was dire and needs urgent government intervention.
He noted that, students of the college were likely to miss their end-of-semester examination conducted by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) due to non-payment of their examination fees.
Mr. Owusu Baah noted that, following government absorption of the school, students paid fees approved by National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the Principals Conference (PRINCOF) for the 2016/2017 academic year, and lamented government’s failure to secure financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to effect payment of salaries of both teaching and non-teaching staff since the takeover.
He commended the government for providing the school with a 32 seater bus and a pickup, but said more needs to be done.
Meanwhile, authorities of the school are tight-lipped over matter.
St. Ambrose College of Education, Dormaa Akwamu, was established by the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani in 2009, as a private College of Education, and was one of the colleges absorbed by the government in June 2015.
–
By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana
