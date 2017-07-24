TOP STORIES
There is no too much time to take small time for grantedBy: James Adusei Boateng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
NPP needs minimum of 20 years to bring development
Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Abdul Rahman Abubakar has revealed that the NPP needs to be in power for at least 20 years for Ghana to develop to the fullest.
Addressing supporters of the party at the Upper West Regional delegates’ conference, Alhaji Abubakar was emphatic stating that 8 years is too short for any meaningful development to take place in a country plagued with litany of challenges.
“I have always said it anywhere I go that the good policies that have been brought by President Nana Akuffo-Addo and his team; we will not let them go after 8 years”.
He added that the party must be in power, minimum for 20 years so that Ghana will see proper requisite development and Ghanaians will be free forever.
Alhaji Abdul Rahman who is also the Dean of the Regional Chairmen of the NPP said that, the party made significant inroads in the 2016 polls moving from zero to winning 5 seats.
He said the results of the last election showed that the Upper West Region which used to be the heritage of the United Party (forbears of the NPP) but ceded it to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was on the brink of returning to its cradle.
He added that the NPP is matching the NDC boot-for-boot.
“We are determined that in the 2020 elections, Inshallah (Godwilling), we will not be on 5 seats but will move to 8 or 9”, he assured supporters.
He also hoped that the NPP win 11 eleven seats in the Region in the 2024 elections.
Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery conceded that even though the party won five seats in the Region, there were problems which needed to be addressed.
‘‘Let’s forgive each other and stick together. The tongue and the teeth clash; the tongue never clashes with the toe, why because they are not close to each other’’, he pleaded.
Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Nyoh Abayifaa Karbo lauded the contribution of supporters of the role played in the party’s victory in the last elections.
He assured them that their toil will never go unrecognised.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NPP News