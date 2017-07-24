TOP STORIES
Weija-Gbawe MP Welcomes New Born Baby Girl From Teenage Mother
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and also Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah on Saturday 22nd of July welcomed a 2 month-old bouncing baby girl to her Constituency.
The hardworking MP, who was in the company of some party members and constituents, was full of joy when she visited the new baby at Oblogo Machester, a suburb of Accra in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency.
I am grateful to meet this bouncing baby girl and words alone cannot express how joyous I am" she remarked on seeing the baby. With the same mind as the three wise men who presented gold, myrrh, and frankincense to baby Jesus, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah in modern terms presented assorted baby items to the mother of the baby to support the upbringing of the child.
She added an undisclosed amount of money as an investment package for the baby girl.
It would be recalled that the mother of the bouncing baby girl was among some 1,500 final year students who benefited from the MP's benevolence.
On June 2, 2017, the MP out of many initiatives presented Mathematical Sets to final year students in 29 public and 10 private basic schools as part of her bid to make education strive in her constituency. The mother of the baby was not left out of the MP's kind gesture.
The mother of the baby who is at a tender age for that matter a minor, was reprimanded by the MP who is also a mother of 3. She then, advised her not to see what has happened as a set back, instead forge ahead to correct the wrong she has committed by continuing her education since that is the ultimate thing in life.
According to the illustrious MP, no minor in her constituency should engage in pre-marital sex since such acts affect their lives negatively.
She seized the opportunity to advise all adolescent girls across the country not to allow themselves to be used up by unscrupulous boys and elderly men to destroy their future.
"The future looks bright for all of you as young ones," she said without mincing words.
She promised to assist the mother of the baby through any means possible to enable her continue her education. The parents of the young girl were grateful for the love extended to the baby by the MP and also for touching visit to their home.
