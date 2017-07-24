modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

CID storms Kwabena Donkor’s home for ‘AMERI deal evidence’

CitiFMonline
9 minutes ago | Headlines

The former Minister for Power, Kwabena Donkor, had his home subjected to a thorough search by some personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police on Monday morning.

The personnel were on a mission to retrieve evidence that suggests the former minister had caused financial loss to the state as a result of his involvement in the controversial AMERI deal.

Kwabena Donkor, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the personnel arrived at his home few minutes after 6:00am today [Monday].

“It was few minutes after 6…. There were 4 of them led by an Assistant Superintended of Police. They showed me a warrant obtained from a circuit court and said I was a suspect for having caused financial loss to the state and so they should come and search my premises, retrieve my laptop and other electronic devices.”

“The officers were very professional and they were here for about 2 hours,” he said.

The John Mahama administration in 2015, agreed to rent the 300MW of   emergency power  from AMERI at the peak of the country's power crisis. The decision was taken when Mr. Donkor was Power Minister.

The cost of the deal was $510m, and received parliamentary approval on 20th March, 2015. However, it emerged that the country had been shortchanged by the company, acccording to the NPP government.

The reports said the government had paid in excess of $150m, but state officials of the Mahama government disagreed.

The New Patriotic Party government which assumed office said it would look into the matter.

The Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, later constituted a  committee  led by lawyer Philip Addison to  investigate   the matter that ended in controversy, as it emerged that the committee had seemingly entangled itself in a possible  conflict of interest   position by accepting sponsorship from AMERI to travel and stay in Dubai for some days as it investigated them [AMERI].

Investigations are still ongoing.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Leave Nana Alone – Shatta Wale to NDC

56 minutes ago

I’m Not A Fool To Go To Denkyira-Obuasi To Preach – Prophet Kumchacha ...

56 minutes ago

quot-img-1The mother of the foolish is always pregnant

By: Samuel Kwame Yeboah, quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line