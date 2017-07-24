TOP STORIES
Ameri Deal: CID Storms Donkor’s House; Pen Drives, Laptop Seized
Four officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Monday dawn stormed the Spintex residence of former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, to search his property in connection with investigations into the controversial AMERI deal, ClassFMonline.com can confirm.
Dr Donkor, according to ClassFMonline.com sources, is being investigated for willfully causing financial loss with regards to the AMERI deal.
The CID search, ClassFMonline.com understands, occurred for between two and three hours.
The Pru East MP’s pendrives and laptop were seized by the officers.
ClassFMonline.com understands the search was conducted in a “professional” manner.
The officers got to Dr Donkor’s private residence while he was still asleep. Dr Donkor was alerted of their presence by his security man. Dr Donkor, according to ClassFMonline.com’s sources, cooperated with the officers.
The Mahama administration, in the heat of the dumsor crisis in 2015, entered into a $510million deal with AMERI for the supply of power plants to mitigate the power crisis.
The then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as Civil Society Organisations such as IMANI and Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) criticised the deal saying the government could have gone for the same deal at almost half the price.
