modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Big Python Pops-Up At Asakae

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
The snake being displayed in the community
The snake being displayed in the community

Assakae, a farming community in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region, was thrown into a state of confusion last Friday when news broke that a python had been discovered in the room of one of the young guys in the vicinity believed to be engaged in Voodoo.

The big python was found after a group of youth in the area besieged the house of the ‘snake man’ to avenge an assault on their friend by the supposed spiritualist.

Eye-witness
According to the residents, a relative of the self-acclaimed spiritualist and his gang attacked some students at Asakae and robbed them of their money.

A brother to one of the victims confronted the alleged robbery gang upon hearing of the incident.

The spiritualist and his relative quickly engaged the man in a brawl.

In the process, the spiritualist allegedly stabbed the opponent’s arm and took to his heels.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital which infuriated the friends of the victim who also rushed to carry out reprisal attacks.

They besieged the house of the spiritualist and forcibly entered his room.

When they could not get him, they started ransacking the room and in the process spotted a very big python in a metal trunk that attempted to bite them.

The young men killed the python and publicly displayed it in the farming community.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the Police quickly moved to the scene to bring the situation under control and launched a manhunt for the supposed spiritualist.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Leave Nana Alone – Shatta Wale to NDC

56 minutes ago

I’m Not A Fool To Go To Denkyira-Obuasi To Preach – Prophet Kumchacha ...

56 minutes ago

quot-img-1Those who eat cheap food always end up buying expensive medicine

By: joseph Kaku Buadi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line