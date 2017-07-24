TOP STORIES
NIB Bags 3 Awards
Charles Wordey, PRO of NIB, receives one of the awards supported by his colleagues
The National Investment Bank (NIB) won three awards at the 16th CIG Banking Awards organized by Corporate Initiative Ghana which was held at the La Beach Hotel on Saturday, 13th July, 2017.
Out of 35 banks in the industry, NIB was adjudged the 1ST Runner-up for Long Term Loan Finance, 2nd Runner-up for Retail Banking and 2nd Runner-up for Corporate Banking.
Incorporated in March 1963, NIB operated as a development bank with the mandate to help grow and strengthen industrialization in Ghana.
In 1980, NIB ventured into commercial banking as a complementary service to its core mandate.
Decades on, NIB operates as a Universal Bank, offering innovative retail and corporate banking products and services.
The theme for the 16th Banking Awards, “Redefining a Sustainable Customer Experience in Banking 60 Years after Independence,'is at the heart of NIB's operations to deliver on customers' needs and expectations.
“We dedicate these awards to all our cherished customers and thank them for the confidence reposed in us. We appreciate your business with us and we would continuously improve to serve you better. We would continue to open branches across the country all in the bid to draw closer to you,” John Kweku Asamoah, Managing Director (MD) of the bank, disclosed.
A business desk report
