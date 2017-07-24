modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NIB Bags 3 Awards

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Charles Wordey, PRO of NIB, receives one of the awards supported by his colleagues

The National Investment Bank (NIB) won three awards at the 16th CIG Banking Awards organized by Corporate Initiative Ghana which was held at the La Beach Hotel on Saturday, 13th July, 2017.

Out of 35 banks in the industry, NIB was adjudged the 1ST Runner-up for Long Term Loan Finance, 2nd Runner-up for Retail Banking and 2nd Runner-up for Corporate Banking.

Incorporated in March 1963, NIB operated as a development bank with the mandate to help grow and strengthen industrialization in Ghana.

In 1980, NIB ventured into commercial banking as a complementary service to its core mandate.

Decades on, NIB operates as a Universal Bank, offering innovative retail and corporate banking products and services.

The theme for the 16th Banking Awards, “Redefining a Sustainable Customer Experience in Banking 60 Years after Independence,'is at the heart of NIB's operations to deliver on customers' needs and expectations.

“We dedicate these awards to all our cherished customers and thank them for the confidence reposed in us. We appreciate your business with us and we would continuously improve to serve you better. We would continue to open branches across the country all in the bid to draw closer to you,” John Kweku Asamoah, Managing Director (MD) of the bank, disclosed.

A business desk report 

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Leave Nana Alone – Shatta Wale to NDC

55 minutes ago

I’m Not A Fool To Go To Denkyira-Obuasi To Preach – Prophet Kumchacha ...

55 minutes ago

quot-img-1Maturity is the decision one makes better in a field he knows nothing about.

By: Odei-Ansong quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line