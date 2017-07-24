modernghana logo

Stemapet Cake and Floral Institute holds 10th graduation

MyJoyOnline
5 minutes ago | General News

At least 45 students graduated from culinary school, Stemapet Cake and Floral Institute Sunday.

The students pursued various programmes including Sugarcraft, Pastry, Fashion, Cookery and Floral at the Institute.

The graduation ceremony held at the National Theatre in Accra, coincided with the Institute’s 10th anniversary.

Director of the Institute, Juliet Kesse touched on the humble story of the Institute, started in 2007 with one student and a supervisor.

As a result of its insistence on excellence, she said the Institute has trained more students who have created jobs in the country.

Mrs Kesse encouraged the graduates to continue with the good works of their predecessor by distinguishing themselves in their work.

The 10th Graduation and Exhibition ceremony was under the theme ‘A decade in the culinary industry: the Stemapet story.’

An exhibition was held in the foyer of the venue where products made by the graduates were displayed for their parents and guests viewing.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |

General News

