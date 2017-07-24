TOP STORIES
The Greedy-Lazy Jockey And The Wise Spectators
"For people talking about leadership and presidency, it is absolutely premature. If you ride a lame horse into a race and you lose the race, your priority must be to cure the lameness of the horse and not about who will ride the horse" - John Mahama
The aftermath of President John Agyekum Kuffour emerged Ghana's "luckiest vice president" who blaze the trail after the late John Evans Atta-Mills to mount the political throne of mother Ghana. The luckiest Veep was a young pocket hercules with wide communication experience hence, he blended his communication ability with sugarcoated words to massage the psychological reasoning of Ghanaians by luring the electorates to have absolute confidence in him. The Luckiest Veep had passed through many levels of political portfolios before sitting on the second highest seat in government. Yes! the Luckiest Veep, though he was constitutionally known as the Vice President, indirectly, he was acting as President due to the health challenges faced by his Boss.
John Mahama - the most fortunate Veep had the opportunity to do whatever he so desired in the absence of his Boss. He got international opportunities as well as signing of huge contracts eg; the famous Embrae 190jet which Mahama bought at a rocketed cost.
On 24th July 2012, President J. E. A. Mills passed to glory and John Mahama was constitutionally sworn in as the president of the Republic. President Mills died at a time which was very difficult for the NDC to organize a new delegate conference to elect and market a new face for the five (5) months awaiting election. Due to the timing, the Luckiest Veep had his luck being doubled. John Mahama became the President and the Flagbearer of the NDC to the 2012 elections. John Mahama at age 54, classified himself as "youth" and he lured many Ghanaians especially pull wool over the eyes of the youth to believe in him. With the help of Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan (then Electoral Commissioner) and Justice William Atuguba (JSC), Mahama became the legitimate president of Ghana.
There is an Akan adage which goes "the death of a frog reveals its real length". The aftermath of the 2012 elections revealed to Ghanaians who really John Mahama was . John Mahama presided over rampant corruption and in some instances, he got himself involved. Ghanaians do recall the Embrae 190jet scandal and the famous John Ford saga. It must be stated emphatically that Ghana have had many democratically elected Presidents since its independence but none of them brought his relative direct in contact with the Public Purse except John Mahama.
All juicy contracts were swayed into Ibrahim Mahama's custody. Ibrahim Mahama used his brother's position to get access to public property for his private jobs.
John Mahama's brother - Ibrahim Mahama opted to evade taxes to a sum of Gh¢12 million and a SSNIT contributions of Gh¢1 million but his deliberate act of tax evasion was hidden under the carpet. Who dare you to expose the President's brother?
Not only Ibrahim Mahama who was given juicy contracts due to his brother's position. Another on the book is Alfred Mahama - a younger brother to John Mahama.
In fact, the Mahama brothers dominated Ghana under the eight (8) years rule of John Mahama and the NDC.
The aftermath of the 2012 election also revealed the "Dead Goat Syndrome" in John Mahama. Anytime John Mahama is advised, he publicly danced "yen tie obiaa".
John Mahama took Ghanaians for granted to the extent that he stated categorically "Ghanaians have short memory". John Mahama and his appointees displayed high level of public opulence and were insolent and derogatory to Ghanaians and the media. While other political parties were on the political grounds propagating their messages, John Mahama and his NDC were dancing " No abaabaseee", insinuating and insulting the opposition leader - Nana Akufo-Addo as well as taking much desire and pleasure in the Doves for Mahama.
It will be recalled that from January 2016 to 5th December 2016, John Mahama insinuated Nana Akufo-Addo on every platform he mounted in the country calling him a divisive leader and adding that he (Mahama) has united the NDC to win the 2016 elections. So, where from the "lame horse"? Who was John Mahama deceiving?
The eve of the 1992 Republican Constitution erupted a Communist ideologized NDC. The NDC used propaganda to win and rule Ghana until Ghanaians regain their consciousness.
Recently, there is an ongoing media cry by a faction within the NDC calling for the coming back of John Mahama in 2020. One will ask;
Has the lame horse been healed? Has the dead goat syndrome been buried? Is the greedy-lazy jockey ready to ride actively? Will Mahama maintains Amissah-Arthur as his running mate? Is Mahama not going to handover Ghana to Ibrahim and his brothers - since another four years opportunity will be his last mandate. Is Lordina not going to hijack campaign materials again? Is Ibrahim Mahama not going to evade taxes again?
The NDC needs a new face to save the party from further doom. A responsible opposition is needed to put government on check.
Long Live Ghana
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Atiwa Writer
