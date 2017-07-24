modernghana logo

Soldier Arrested Over Teenage Sex

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | General News
WO Asiedu
A military officer, who is alleged to have persuaded a 17-year-old girl to send him her nude pictures, has been apprehended.

The suspect, one WO 1 Asiedu of the Air Force Base in Takoradi, Western Region, purportedly hatched a diabolic plan to use the pictures of the teenage girl as bait to blackmail her.

The military officer allegedly threatened the girl to avail herself for sexual intercourse or he would leak her nude photographs on social media.

The girl was said to be reluctant, but WO 1 Asiedu allegedly kept persisting that his demand be fulfilled amidst threats.

The poor teenager reportedly decided to end her life since she was not prepared for the act.

She reportedly confided in her brother, who also called to inform a presenter (name withheld) of Skyy Power FM – a Takoradi-based radio station – who then informed a National Security officer.

“The young lady was then asked to feign interest in the sexual intercourse,” the radio presenter indicated.

The girl then agreed to meet with the soldier at a particular hotel for the proposed act.

Personnel of the National Security were said to have been detailed to lay ambush and WO 1 Asiedu was grabbed last Saturday when he allegedly surfaced with intent to meet the girl.

According to Skyy Power FM, the military man confessed dating and threatening the girl, and his laptop and other documents containing nude photographs of the teenager together with some items were seized. He was later handed over to the police.

 From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
 
 

General News

