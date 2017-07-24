TOP STORIES
"IGNORANCE WORKS A MAN MORE HARM THAN THE CANCER IN THE BOBY"By: KPANVOMC
PNC Sacks Atik, Silence Bernard Mornah
The People's National Convention (PNC) has handed an indefinite suspension to its General Secretary, Atik Mohammed and warned its National Chairman, Bernard Monarh.
The party also unanimously affirmed Dr. Edward Nasigre Mahama, who was its flagbearer in the December 2016 elections, as its leader.
A news release issued in Accra and signed by Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, the PNC Director of Communications, said the decision to suspend Atik was taken at a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held last Saturday, July 22.
The release indicated that Atik was suspended indefinitely “as a result of the lack of efficiency and dereliction of duties,” adding that the NEC, which is the second highest decision-making body of the party, agreed further that Atik's deputy, Jacob Amoako, should assume the role of acting General Secretary with immediate effect.
Monarh Warned
The party served warning to its National Chairman to desist from calling himself the leader following the defeat of Dr Mahama in the 2016 polls.
“The party's Chairman, Bernard Monarh, should continue in the capacity as chairman but must recognize henceforth, the authority of the leader in his execution of duties as National Chairman,” NEC admonished.
The party supported the recent appointment of Dr. Mahama as Ambassador at Large by President Akufo-Addo when it said in the release that “NEC congratulates H.E. Dr. Edward Mahama on his appointment as Ambassador at Large by the President of the Republic of Ghana.”
The release said the party again affirmed Mr. Wilson Jnr as the Director of Communications (spokesperson for the party).
Atik appeared to lead the attacks on Dr. Mahama when he was appointed Ambassador at Large recently by the president.
He had accused Dr. Mahama of hiding his ambassadorial appointment from the party, claiming, “His failure to inform the party before accepting the appointment is deliberate.
“The normal thing was for him to inform the party and go ahead to accept the position… He said he was informed of the position as far back as January and what prevented him from sharing that information with the party as he is not just any party member but a leader of the party?”
But in a reaction on his Facebook page moments after the suspension was announced, Atik said no organ of the party, except a national congress, has the powers to suspend him.
“My attention has been drawn to some news that I have been suspended indefinitely. It is not true and, indeed, no organ of the party, save National Congress, is clothed with such powers. I will officially be issuing a statement to this effect,” Mr Atik Mohammed averred.
PNC News