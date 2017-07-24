modernghana logo

Gov't charges new NLA board to institute measures to boost revenue

33 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Government has charged the board of National Lottery Authority (NLA) to institute measures to help maximize its revenue mandate.

Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng, said this is critical to help improve government’s revenue mobilization drive.

He made the call at the inauguration of a seven-member board for the NLA at the ministry on Friday.

Mr. Kwarteng praised the Authority for some measures instituted so far aimed at ensuring that the much-needed revenue is available at all times to help government achieve its mandate.

He praised the NLA's public-private-partnership platform which has also helped to improve revenue adding “the NLA’s revenue generated through fixed-odds lotto since 2006 contributed over GHC 250 million into the consolidated fund.

“You would be surprised to know that more than GHC500 million has been paid as prizes for “changing lives” over the same numbers of years."

The Board Chair of NLA, Togbe Francise Nyonyo, on his part, said they would strictly uphold principles that have turned the company around and ensure that they contribute meaningfully to complement government’s efforts aimed at creating jobs and increasing revenue.

“We pledge to do more to maintain the said standard for the benefit of all Ghanaians”.

Director General of the Authority, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, told JOYBUSINESS they are introducing some measures that would improve revenue generation by the Authority.

The nine-member board is chaired by Mr. Nyonyo include; Director General Kofi Osei Ameyaw, Henry Yentumi, Adelaide Kumi, Helen Akpene Awo Ziwu, Joana Frances Adda and Philip Kofi Aning.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

