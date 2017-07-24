TOP STORIES
NDC marks 5 years of Atta Mills' passing
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today -- Monday, July 24, 2017 -- mark the fifth anniversary of the death of President John Evans Atta Mills with a series of special events.
The former President, who assumed the seat of Presidency on the ticket of the NDC, will be celebrated in a week-long programme under the theme, ‘5 years of ascending into immortality’.
The President, renowned for his love for peace, died on July 24, 2012 just few months away from the crucial 2012 general elections.
The cause of his death remains a tightly guided secret, but speculations are that he died from complications from cancer.
The death the ‘’Peacemaker’’, as he was fondly referred to, has seen many commentators and political critics demand a full disclosure of the cause of his death, however, those calls have fallen on death ears.
The programme to commemorate the death of Prof Mills begins with a wreath laying ceremony on July 24 at the Asomdzwe Park followed shortly by a memorial service at Kukuhill in Osu in the Greater Accra Region.
There will also be a memorial lecture at the Atta Mills Law Faculty at GIMPA.
The event is expected to see big shots of the NDC in attendance, including the former President John Mahama and a member of the British House of Lords, Lord Paul Boateng.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
