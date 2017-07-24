TOP STORIES
IT'S BETTER TO LIVE "WITHOUT A HEART" THAN TO LIVE WITH A BROKEN HEART.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
GCNET to pilot paperless regime in August
The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has told Citi Business News it will from next month [August], pilot its systems aimed at achieving a paperless transaction at the ports.
The General Manager, of GCNET Alwin Hoegerle, explains that the exercise should help adjust the system for a smooth take off in September 2017.
“Probably very early in August we will be starting to check everything and I will expect that we will be able to meet the Vice President's deadline as far as paperless processing is concerned,”he told Citi Business News at this year's National trade Facilitation Awards over the weekend.
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has instructed that all agencies at the ports streamline their activities for a paperless transaction in September this year.
In his view, the move should reduce the level of human interaction and cut down corruption.
In addition, businesses should be able to save time and money as their turnaround time at the ports will be reduced substantially.
As it stands now, the various agencies have barely two months and some are racing against time to meet the September 1st deadline.
Speaking at the same event, the Deputy Trade Minister, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, said the paperless regime will also minimize revenue losses.
“The benefits of engaging in a paperless are enormous; they include reduced cost of shipping goods across borders, enhanced collection of fees, duties and penalties, reduction in corruption and illegal trade activities as well as enhanced transparency and accountability,” he stated.
Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover has insisted that the new mechanism will encompass 90 percent of activities at the ports.
In Mr. Hoegerle's view, this is justified and he explains as;
“For example if you take the Bill of Laden, it is a title deed for the good so they will still be holding that in paper but what they will not have to do is to bring a copy of the Bill of Laden into the long room or into the clearance process.”
In all, ten companies were awarded for their role in trade facilitation for the year under review.
–
By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance