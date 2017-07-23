TOP STORIES
Five armed robbers get 30 years each in jail
Ashaiman, July 22, GNA - Five armed robbers who usually attack and rob residents of Ashaiman, have been handed a 30-year jail term each by the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by Mr Gabriel Mate-Teye.
The convicts are Rashid Nuruden 20 years old sprayer, Saviour Feda 21 years old driver's mate, Prince Tetteh Agomeda 18 years unemployed, Francis Kwesi Worlorla, 18 years old driver's mate and Kasim Baah 19 years old commercial motorbike rider.
They were sentenced after the court found them guilty of committing the crime of robbery, Ashaiman Police Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent, Fleance Sena Adikah, disclosed this at a press briefing.
Chief Superintendent Adikah said the five convicted armed robbers attacked a household at Zenu a suburb of Ashaiman and robbed them off some properties at gun point.
The items included a 40 inches Samsung plasma television, a laptop, IPhone and a mobile phone.
According to the Divisional Commander, the robbers used cement blocks to break the locks and doors of their victim's house to carry out the robbery,
Chief Superintendent Adikah added that two of their accomplices were at large, promising however that the Police would locate and apprehend them.
He appealed to residents to assist the Police with relevant information and also cautioned them against attempting to bribe police officers to release their relatives been held for committing crimes.
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA
