How To Make The Work of a Pro MC Difficult
The premium we have come to place on events leave no room for mediocrity on the side of any of the service providers. Hence the good food, amazing decor and talented DJ all loose their value without a professional MC who is allowed to operate minus any impediments.
What then can prevent a professional MC from giving his/her best at your wedding?
Lack of involvement in planning
All professional MCs are Event Managers in disguise. In fact, any pro MC can organize and coordinate an event successfully. Exempting the MC from the planning stage of the event only puts the MC in a not too comfortable situation. He/She does not have any idea of how the couple want their big day.
To avoid this, a professional MC would ideally request to meet the couple and the Event Planner at least once, plus several minutes of talk on phone about progress. Some even involve the bridal party in a WhatsApp group which is collapsed after the wedding.
In such a case, we are all clear on what is expected and suggestions based on experience from the pro MC is considered.
Lack of a good Coordinator/Event Planner
Research has proven the Master of Ceremonies of weddings spend a generous amount of time coordinating as opposed to speaking into the microphone. Its obvious he/she can not do it alone and will need a correspondent to be the link between he/she the MC and other vendors like the Caterer, Baker, DJ and other forces from outside which I will mention later.
If the commitment is low on the side of the Coordinator(in the absence of an Event Planner), you can be sure we have a weak link between the MC and any other person. And the event? Your guess is as good as mine.
Uncontrolled Family Members
Family here includes church members. Some family members are still living in the “Our wedding, your marriage” century. They come for the event, large and in charge.
With all kinds of instructions flying in the air, it leaves the MC with little room to operate. I remember an event where from no where a decision was made to have a Chairperson plus some high table members as against the original plan. The bridal party had to be cleared from their table to make room for the unplanned chairperson and his team. Just when I was about to introduce someone for an activity, I will heard “Please let this person rather do it”
Such situations leave the MC struggling for the right words to introduce someone he/she knows nothing about.
Over Negotiated Vendors
Negotiating for a product or service is acceptable but dragging it to a level where one party(herein, the service provider) feels cheated is not cool. It makes them provide the service with all the lackadaisical attitude you can imagine in this world. Imagine a DJ who feels he is paid less than usual, he will not play his best selection. The baker will even forget her knife for the cake cutting. And as for the caterer, the food will be for the exact number of plates paid for. Which you and I know is not possible to be right with the expectation.
Time Usage
Some couples take forever to take the exclusive pictures and another 7 months to change if the lady has to. All these make the MC rush through the event because no professional MC is happy to see people leave just after eating or even before just because they are from a far away country.
What am I saying?
The work of the MC, which is the final icing on the cake is made easier when the above, which is by no means an exhaustive list is well sorted.
You can have all these challenges and still have a good event, but it means you MUST always hire a professional MC no matter the cost.
I am a professional MC #AmoyawKasa
