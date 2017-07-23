TOP STORIES
Rawlings June 4 event in Wa reaction to record NPP gains -Karbo
Lawra MP Anthony Abayifaa Karbo believes the NPP's record political gains in Wa has sent shockwaves in the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).
He believes the 38th anniversary of the NDC calendar event June 4 held in Wa is a reaction to the historic five seats won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2016 polls.
"We have done it and forced the NDC to hold the June 4 uprising here, Anthony Karbo said at the Upper West delegates conference in Wa.
The June 4th Uprising was a popular and violent uprising in Ghana in 1979 that arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, lack of discipline in the army and frustrations in the army and among the general public.
Rawlings was appointed the head of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) by the revolting Junior military officers to run the country and handed over power in September 1979.
The uprising is marked annually by the NDC and the former President.
The deputy Minister of Roads and Highways said Jerry Rawlings has never thought of moving the commemoration of the June 4 uprising outside Accra.
"They have seen the gains and inroads made by the NPP in the last elections. There are worried and know that gradually the region is returning to its roots," he said.
He posited that the Upper West region is the youngest region formed by the then Head of State, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings in 1983 under the Provisional National Defense Council.
'We have been last baby for long and we need to be taken care of more. We cried during the NDC reign and we didn't get anything", the Lawra MP lamented the region's underdevelopment.
"Now President Nana Akuffo Addo is in the saddle and is not only hearing us but working to develop the region" he said.
Anthony Karbo assured supporters of the party to exercise restraint as the government has plans for them.
"We will ensure that roads in the Upper West region especially the constituencies that we have won. We will build the capacities of our people to work," he added
The Upper West region formed during the tenure of President Rawlings is an NDC stronghold. Until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) obtained five seats, the party had no seat in the 2012 elections.
Recognising the party's fortunes in the region, Akufo-Addo told Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, the wins have come to 'wipe away my tears'.
