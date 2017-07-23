TOP STORIES
I don't appreciate being unappreciatedBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Charlotte Osei hints interdicted Deputy might be behind impeachment plot
The Electoral Commission (EC) boss is hinting at a possible symbiotic relationship between the petition seeking her impeachment and her embattled deputy, Georgina Opoku Amankwaah.
Charlotte Osei said the lawyer representing the so-called ‘Concerned Staff’ of the EC, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang had “previously introduced” himself as counsel for the interdicted deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services.
“Whilst he claims to act on behalf of ‘Concerned Staff’ of the Commission, he has not made clear who those ‘staff’ indeed are,” the EC boss said in a 17-page response to the petition that has been served the President.
Counsel for petitioners, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang
With the names of the petitioners remaining unknown for the past days, Mrs has given a pointer her aggrieved deputy might be behind plot to have her dismissed.
The EC boss and Mrs Opoku Amankwaah have a reported frosty relationship since her appointment as the head of the electoral body by former President John Mahama in June, 2015.
Tensions have been simmering between them until it exploded when the deputy was interdicted by anti-graft agency, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over some missing money.
EC boss, Charlotte Osei
Mrs Opoku Amankwaah and EC’s Chief Accountant Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi were asked to proceed on leave for not being able to account for the sum of ¢480,000 from the Commission’s Endowment Fund.
The Akuapim South MP, OB Amoah said the EC boss should be blamed for moves to have her impeached.
The deputy Local Government Minister said Mrs Osei erred when she reported Mrs Opoku Amankwaah and the Accountant to EOCO.
Akuapim South MP, OB Amoah
She was also behind the interdiction of the two, the lawmaker revealed on Joy FM/MultiTV’s Newsfile Saturday.
“For the Chair herself, if you open up [the Commission to EOCO] like this, then you can be asked to go on leave…assuming if these allegations were not sent to the President,” he added.
More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers
