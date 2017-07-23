TOP STORIES
Modern Women Of Wisdom Storms Gomoa-Dabanyi
Modern Women of Wisdom International (MWOW), an all female non-governmental organization based in Accra on Saturday 22nd July, 2017 held a free health screening event for residents of Gomoa- Dabanyi in the Central region.
Again, a quantity of clothes, shoes, bags, belts, school bags etc worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were donated by the humanitarian group to the inhabitants of Gomoa- Dabanyi to improve their standards of living and decrease the dependency ratio in the area.
During the one-day exercise, over 300 people were screened and given medication. All those whose conditions were critical were advised to visit nearby Hospitals.
Miss Paulina Annoh, a Senior Nurse who led two other nurses and a doctor in charge of Children all from Accra ,said the diseases diagnosed, included malaria, hypertension, Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Body pains, Eye and Chest problems.
Miss Annoh called for the sustenance of a regular health education programme in the community, regular in-take of medicines given them by Medical Practitioners as directed, exercising the body and to immediately see a doctor when they are not feeling well.
The entourage was led by Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh Chief Executive Director of the NGO, an evangelist, journalist, writer and researcher.
Miss Kwarkoh urged the people to take good care of their eating habits, and cultivate hygienic practices as means of protecting themselves from contracting diseases.
The member of Parliament of the area Hon. Kojo Asemanyi thanked the NGO, the medical team and all who contributed towards the success of the programme for helping the people, and appealed for the periodic organization of such exercises in the area.
The jubilant inhabitants overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the NGO and the member of parliament promised to take their health issues seriously.
The program organized at the Dabanyi community centre was chaired by the member of Parliament of Gomoa East Hon.Kojo Asemanyi.
