Did Ex-President Mahama Really Bend The Law For Charlotte Osei?
I could not believe my ears listening to Richard Nyama on Kasapa FM on how Ex-President Mahama allegedly failed to refer his (Mr Nyamah) petition issued against Mrs Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice for determination of a prima facie case.
It would be recalled that somewhere in February 2016, the spokesperson of the pressure group, the Progressive Nationalist Forum, Richard Nyamah, submitted a petition to Ex-President Mahama,in accordance with Article 146,for the impeachment of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei over an alleged constitutional violation.
According to Mr Richard Nyamah, Mrs Charlotte Osei appeared to have breached the Constitution of Ghana,by virtue of holding another public office, together with her assigned role as the EC boss.
Mr Nyamah contested that since Mrs Charlotte Osei refused to resigned from the Ghana Reinsurance Boardfollowing her appointment as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, she appeared to have violated Article 44(4) of the Constitution of Ghana.
Article 44(4) of the Constitution of Ghana stipulates: “The Chairman and the two Deputy Chairmen of the commission shall not, while they hold office on the Commission, hold any other publicoffice.”
Apparently, in his (Mr Richard Nyamah’s) previous petition issued against the then chairperson of CHRAJ, Mrs Lauretta Vivian Lamptey, Ex-President Mahama duly adhered to Article 146(3).
Consequently, the Chief Justice established a prima facie violation, and, Mrs Lamptey was impeached accordingly.
The all-important question then is: why did former President Mahama somehow turn a blind eye to the petition against the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei?
Interestingly, however, Article 146(3) is candid on our presidents unconditional obligation to act upon receipt of any petition, contrary to the schools of thought bone of contention to the effect that the sitting presidents are not obliged to refer all petitions to the Chief Justice.
All the same, the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, to be precise, Article 146, provides interesting steps or measures that need to be taken in order to impeach a Justice of the Superior Court or a Chairman of the Regional Tribunal.
The Article (146) states: (1), “A Justice of the Superior Court or a Chairman of the Regional Tribunal shall not be removed from office except for stated misbehaviour or incompetence or on ground of inability to perform the functions of his office arising from infirmity of body or mind.
“(2) A Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature or a Chairman of the Regional Tribunal may only be removed in accordance with the procedure specified in this article.
“(3) If the President receives a petition for the removal of Justice of a Superior Court other than the Chief Justice or for the removal of the Chairman of a Regional Tribunal, he shall refer the petition to the Chief Justice, who shall determine whether there is a prima facie case.
“(4) Where the Chief Justice decides that there is a prima facie case, he shall set up a committee consisting of three Justices of the Superior Courts or Chairmen of the Regional Tribunals or both, appointed by the Judicial council and two other persons who are not members of the Council of State, nor members of Parliament, nor lawyers, and who shall be appointed by the Chief Justice on the advice of the Council of State.
“(5) The committee appointed under clause (4) of this article shall investigate the complaint and shall make its recommendations to the Chief Justice who shall forward it to the President (The 1992 Constitution of Ghana).”
Apparently, the recurrent word in Article 146(3) is: SHALL. According to law luminaries, the word SHALL,denotes an order, obligation, requirement or a command to carry out a duty.
For argument sake, even if we put Law aside, the word SHALL,is Queen’s English. Suffice it to stress that its meaning is neither complex nor multifaceted. Indeed, the word Shall, does not denote a condition precedent. In fact, one does not need to possess superior knowledge in a law morpheme in order to grasp the meaning of SHALL.
According to 2012 edition of the Oxford English dictionary, ‘shall and must’ could be used interchangeably.
The word must, however, denotesa command. Thus we could infer that the word shall, belongs to the meaningful morphological unit of words such as command, obligation ,requirement , imperative, amongst others.
Given all the circumstances, Ex-President Mahama had no excuse not to refer Mr Richard Nyamah’s petition brought against Mrs Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice for determination of a prima facie case.
The crucial question then is: didn’t former President Mahama breach the Constitution of Ghana?
K. Badu, UK.
