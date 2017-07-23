TOP STORIES
Amadu Sulley ‘illegally’ took GHC 6m from parties – Charlotte Osei
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has accused the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations at the EC, Amadu Sulley of bagging some GHC 6 million from political parties without informing the Commission's Finance Department.
Charlotte Osei in response to a petition filed by employees at the Commission said: “The Deputy Chair Operations collected above funds six million Ghana cedis in cash from political parties for the organization of party primaries without recourse to the structures of the Commission, without the involvement of the finance department of the Commission.”
She further revealed that “political party primaries were treated as a private commercial project by the Deputy Chair Operation with funds paid directly into the personal accounts of key staff for functions to be performed for party primaries”
She vowed to order investigations into the conduct of Mr. Sulley and other Commissioners believed to be flouting rules governing the Commission.
EC Deputy Chair 'illegally' signed over GHC40m contract
Meanwhile Mrs Osei has accused deputy Chairperson of the Commission of illegally signing contracts worth over GHC 40 million without her approval.
“It is worth pointing out, that while the Chairperson is persistently accused of arrogance and taking unilateral decisions, there is ample evidence of extreme arrogance, ineptitude and blatant breaches of the law by the deputy Chairpersons. The Deputy Chairperson F/A has signed contracts worth over GHS40m without knowledge and authorization of the
Chairperson between July-September 2015,” she said.
She further stated that “payments were also made on these contracts in excess of her approval limits and again, without the knowledge and authorization of the Chairperson.”
This, according to the EC Chairperson is “illegal, criminal and a breach of the policies of the Commission and the laws of Ghana.”
–
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
