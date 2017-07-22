TOP STORIES
Residents of Birim Central call for improved social amenities
Akim Oda (E/R), July 22, GNA - The people of Birim Central Municipality have called on the Assembly to priorities the provision and improvement of social amenities in the area.
They mentioned the rehabilitation of roads and schools, improvement in sanitary conditions, provision of boreholes, drains and community health centres, and extension of electricity power to the areas as some of their needs.
The residents made the call at separate forums held at Akim Oda, Asene, Manso and Akroso in the Eastern Region.
The forums were organised by the Birim Central Municipal Assembly to deliberate on the 2018-2021 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) and attended by artisans, traders and assembly members.
The four-year MTDP is drawn by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to elicit inputs of community members of their pressing needs to incorporate in the plan.
Mr Awudu Azizi, the Birim Central Municipal Planning Officer, assured the people that the Assembly would take their needs into consideration and take them through the procedures to generate statistics for the final public hearing and approval.
Mr Effah Musah, the Chairman of the Traders and Dressmakers Association at Akim Oda, appealed to the Assembly to include in the plan a free trade learning programme to support the youth in skills development.
GNA
