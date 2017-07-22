TOP STORIES
Omanhen woos support from Diaspora for development
Elmina (C/R), July 22, GNA - Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, has called on Africans in the Diaspora who hailed from Elmina to support the development of the town.
"I wish to urge you, our Diaspora friends and indigenes sojourning abroad, to lead the path of the socio-economic transformation of our community to give life to the economically weak and underprivileged," he said.
The Omanhen made the call when a three-member delegation of African descent from the United States of America (USA) paid a curtsy call on him at his palace in Elmina on Friday.
Members of the delegation were Dr Sandi Williams, Dr Vincent Cutis and Mr Luesley Buyant who were accompanied by Mr Philip Landon and Mr Joseph Kyeremateng, members of the New Patriotic Party.
Nana Kondua urged the people to see the development of the town as a collective responsibility and contribute their quota accordingly.
He said the Elmina Township lacked educational, health and sanitation facilities as well as employment avenues.
He urged the people in the Diaspora to contribute to the Community Endowment Fund, which he had established to cater for the needy children in the area.
Nana Kondua reiterated his unflinching commitment to providing the congenial atmosphere for investors to revamp the City of Elmina and make it a preferred choice.
Dr Sandi Williams, Spokesperson for the delegation, thanked the chiefs and the people of Elmina for the warn reception.
She pledged their readiness to help develop the community, especially in the area of education and women empowerment.
Members of the delegation were presented with beads, kente and the traditional "ahenemaa" slippers.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
