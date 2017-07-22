TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Pupils from Bekwai Constituency visit Parliament
Accra, July 22, GNA - Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, on Friday welcomed school children from the Constituency to the House and advised them to take their studies seriously.
After adjournment of proceedings, the First Deputy Speaker took some time off his busy schedule to interact with the pupils from Sumkyerekrom and Amanhyia M/A Primary School, and Ntinanko M/A Primary and Junior High School, accompanied by some of their teachers.
The school children and teachers, led by Mr Stephen Akomaning of Sumkyerekrom M/A Primary School, sat in the public gallery and observed parts of the proceedings for the day.
Mr Osei-Owusu commended the children and their teachers for the visit.
He urged the teachers to give of their best and the pupils to continue to study hard and build good characters to become learned and responsible adults in future.
He encouraged the pupils to engage all their sensory organs including the hands, ears and eyes when learning as that would help them retain what they had learned.
Mr Osei-Owusu said once a member was elected into the House, both the Majority and Minority worked together in the interest of the nation, though they may sometimes disagree on certain issues.
'What is needed is to reach a consensus through a majority decision in the House so that no side of the House would take unilateral and arbitrary decisions,' he said.
Mr Osei-Owusu asked the children what they observed in the House and commended them and their teachers for the brilliant answers and wished them a safe journey back home.
He assured them that he would visit them in the Constituency when the House is on vacation.
Mr Akomaning, on his part, thanked First Deputy Speaker for his time and wished him the best in his duties in the House.
The school children had earlier visited the Tema Harbour and the Accra International Airport.
GNA
By Benjamin Mensah, GNA
Education