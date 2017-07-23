TOP STORIES
Nana Addo Accused Of Turning Ghana Into Republic Of NPP
President Nana Akufo Addo is being accused of gradually turning Ghana into Republic of NPP since he assumed office in January 7, 2017.
According to Bilal Muazu Sulemana, B/A NDC Youth Activist and also a member of national communications team of the NDC has said the actions and inactions of Nana Addo's administration being meted against Ghanaians, the mass dismissal of public officers by replacing them with the members of NPP, the appointment of the chief Justice, about 95 percent of his Government appointees being his family and friends, the lawless nature of some NPP members being the Invisible forces, Delta forces,kandaha forces, crocodile forces, has almost taken over the security matters in this country, the recent attempt by the NPP Govt to impeach the EC boss Maddam challote Osei and gross dismissal of heads of state institutions etc. These are clear indications that the President Nana Addo is turning this country into the republic of NPP.
Mr Bilal observed that Nana Addo has totally deviated from his campaign promises. Adding that corruptible nature of his appointees can never be over ruled and the lies everywhere,these has made the security of the nation to be under threat.
The oversize govt in his administration and not achieving any meaningful result but rather to enrich themselves, classical example is the BOST scandal which president himself has endorsed. All these barbaric act has shown that the president is not thinking of protecting the tax payers money for the development of our mother Ghana.
The NDC Youth Activist therefore calls on all Ghanaians to join the Great NDC to resist any attempt by the NPP Government to turn this country into NPP republic. We all agree that former President Mahama handed over one Ghana and a peaceful country to NPP Government which cannot be undermined.
