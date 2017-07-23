TOP STORIES
Conviction precedes perfectionBy: Samuel k obour
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Shocking!! Prostitute Reveals How She Lost Her Sex Organ To That Of A Man
Yaa Baby, an eighteen (18) year old lady in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region has revealed how she lost her female sex organ to that of a male.
She made this open secret during her encounter with Grace Afumwaa, Koforidua based Bryt FM reporter in an exclusive interview.
According to her she lost her parents at age nine. As a result of this, she moved from her hometown, Akwatia in the Eastern Region to the Greater Accra Region to hustle for her survival and well-being.
“When I came to Accra, I met three ladies at Lapaz. They saw my plight and asked me to move in with them. Later on, I realized that they were prostitutes.
They asked me on numerous occasions to engage in the act of prostitution, else, they will eject me from their place of abode.” She sniveled.
“I did not give in to their suggestion, because I was very young and knew nothing about prostitution by then”. She said.
She further stated that, she met two guys on the street on a different occasions.
She told the guys her problems and luckily they took her to their residence to live with them.
“These two guys tried so many times to rape me. I had no choice but to leave their household and return back to the the street” she howled.
According to her, life was very tough for her. So, she had no choice but to result to prostitution.
She started wearing ‘short" hot and skinny dresses to attract men.
Yaa Baby said she later in the prostitution business met a business man by name Nana Kwasi Oppong whom she claim was just the perfect man he has been waiting for.
She saw a future in their relationship.
She disclosed that, she felt unusual pains for three days after her third sexual inter course with him she.
On the third evening after sex with Nana Kwasi Oppong, Baby Yaa woke up and could not believe what her eyes saw.
To her amazement, her female sexual organ has turn into that of a male penis.
“Since then, I have not set my eyes on Nana again’’ she sadly stated.
She has therefore cautioned the youth to be very vigilant and stay away from prostitution and other immoral activities
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News