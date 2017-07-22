TOP STORIES
Myths of the Modern Age
Robots with faces of humans, computer Programmes with images of humans talking to real humans in their own language with the assignment to communicate with them and learn their behavior and preferences. As always, inventors of technology want to give their ‘cold’ technical inventions a human touch by calling it ‘Artificial Intelligence’, yet it is only a complex combination of 0 and 1.
Words are things and Computer Experts want to make us believe, what is a help to mankind and make his life easier in many ways, potentially has the capability to be equal to him or, even in the worst scenario, stand above him.
Software Developers use sophisticated software languages that give machines the basic information how the machines should collect, time after time, information originally not programmed into them to perform their task consistently to perfection even to the extend, that out of the ability to interconnect many data to surprise the inventors with insight in life not known before; based on which they give them the attribute of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ to mimic the human process of learning and coming to higher results in understanding and shaping the world around them.
As much as parents can educate their children and put into them what they know, the way they think and come to conclusions through education, yet all the input given from the outside in their own environment, makes them potentially different from what the parent generation was able to understand and perform on. The adding of information available does not necessarily make them better humans, better performer, but connects them with the potential failures humans have inside their spirit and soul. While parents might have gained access from Zero to intellectual Heroes, their offspring might even fall behind their starting point in life. Machines and software Programmes are not equipped with such potential failures but intelligently (from Human brains) programmed with the ability to consistently add information from their environment and connect data, unless they technically fail and stand dusty idle in the corner, ignored.
A machine can only learn as much as the basic information by a human is given to it and make combinations based on that rudimentary system installed. A machine has no ability to use values –only technical information- that can change over time (traditions) as a source of inspiration and transformation. Feelings, and other human senses, are vital for a creative learning process and not only the addition of pure facts and their combinations.
Intelligence is based on inspiration and intuition. No invention ever made was entirely based on information available and a combination thereof, but a message into the spirit and soul of an inventor to see an image of a product or service which - in a process - was transformed into a product or service. Robots have no capacity and capability to dream and imagine, to vision and put power of heartbeat into it to make the world see what they are convinced of it must see.
Groundbreaking inventions a machine can never come up with, only make combinations of data widely available and assist humans in their daily activities. Software companies and their Developers should stop scaring people with a stupid description of their products by labelling them 'Artificial Intelligence’ as only a human can be intelligent, a machine basic or advanced.
Computer Experts are seen as today’s Gurus and on top of the human game. BTX was a concept not working, so do smartphone not for all people as the revival of NOKIA 3310 demonstrates. My wife had insisted on a smartphone, I had opposed it strongly. A few days using her brand new phone with excitement in her heart, we discovered smartphones as a concept have more disadvantages (some people have enough time to manage them, we not) than advantages; so we sold it again at a loss and went back to the good old ‘handy’ and laptop to make calls and access internet, using the laptop as a clever type of type-writer. That is how we live our lives and make our money in style and comfort without fighting against modern technology and the so called ‘smart guys’ trying to manipulate our minds.
Please people: do not allow anybody to fool you but use your own brain and find the right answers to matters of the world! Take charge.
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 22.07.2017
