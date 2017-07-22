TOP STORIES
LIFE IS LIKE A ROUGH ROAD WITH CURVES,IT MUST BE APPLIED WITH ALL CAUTIOUSNESS AND CONSCIOUSNESSBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Photo of the Week: Daytime friends, politics time rivals
The President numbers veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt among his ideological rivals. But this difference as fierce as it is does not tell the whole story of an enduring friendship between the two.
At the media interaction last Tuesday, the President joked about a hope that even this ideological wall may one day break down with Kwesi Pratt, an Nkrumahist, crossing the carpet to join the capitalist-minded NPP.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News