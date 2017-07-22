modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Photo of the Week: Daytime friends, politics time rivals

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

The President numbers veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt among his ideological rivals. But this difference as fierce as it is does not tell the whole story of an enduring friendship between the two.

At the media interaction last Tuesday, the President joked about a hope that even this ideological wall may one day break down with Kwesi Pratt, an Nkrumahist, crossing the carpet to join the capitalist-minded NPP.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

