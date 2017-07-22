modernghana logo

Aisha's Ghanaian husband can't be found - Prosecution

GNA
6 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, July 21, GNA - The Prosecution in the illegal mining case involving En Huang, aka Aisha Hung, and four other Chinese nationals, has told the Accra High Court that Aisha's supposed Ghanaian husband is nowhere to be found.

Mrs Yvonne Atakora Oboubisa, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the Court that all efforts to reach the supposed husband of Aisha had proved futile.

'Our investigation has shown that the supposed husband holds three passports of different countries,' she added.

Aisha has been charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, (Act 703), and providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.

She has also been charged with the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 200 (Act 573) and Regulation 18(1) of the Ghana Immigration Regulations, 2001 (L.I.1691).

The four other accused persons are Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Ju, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng. They have been charged with disobedience of the directive given under the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573).

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Social News

