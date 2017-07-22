TOP STORIES
University Of Leicester Confers Posthumous Honour On Major Maxwell Mahama
The University of Leicester conferred a posthumous honorary degree on the late Major Maxwell Mahama during its July congregation on Thursday July 13, 2017.
The late Ghanaian soldier until his demise last May had completed the Master of Science (MSc) in Security and Risk Management programme awaiting graduation. He had enrolled on the degree in 2015 and would have been part of the year group that graduated last Thursday.
Veronica Bamford, his mother received the honorary degree on his behalf.
Describing mood at the event to the the Director of the International Distance Education Centre, the University of Leicester’s partner agency in Ghana, Dr. Matthew Higgins, Associate Dean of Enterprise and External Relations said,
“The room erupted with applause when Major Maxwell Mahama’s mother received the posthumous award - it was incredibly moving.”
Claire Vanneck from the Department of Criminology said,
"We were greatly sorrowed to hear of the death of Major Maxwell Mahama. Maxwell was a dedicated and diligent student who strived to achieve his best throughout his Masters degree – successfully balancing his time between study, his military career and his dedication to his loving family.”
Emmanuel Kwashie Agbodzi, Managing Director of the International Distance Education Centre which is the resource centre of the University of Leicester in Ghana, also described the late Major Mahama as one who showed great honour and a spirit of commitment to his work.
“As a student of Leicester, he demonstrated the motto of the institution, ‘Ut Vitam Habeant, so they may have life’ in his line of work.”
Several Ghanaians graduated with various degrees at the congregation.
The University of Leicester facilitates the delivery of its postgraduate and PhD courses in Ghana through the International Distance Education Centre, (IDEC).
IDEC provides administrative support, marketing and recruitment services for the University, as well as host the learning centre for distance learning students of the University in Ghana.
