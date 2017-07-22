TOP STORIES
The Path To God Is Through The Pursuit Of Knowledge—Imam Ibrahim Toure
In this day and age when the world is awash with many religious denominations,all those who wish to follow the path of righteousness must seek knowledge. If one gets a grasp of the doctrines of religion, he or she would get to recognize the supremacy of God who has no partners. Alhaji Ibrahim Toure, the Imam of the Ashongman Estates Central Mosque in Accra, made the revelation when he delivered a SERMON during the Jumma prayers on Friday July 21.
He advised adherents of Christianity to stop saying Jesus is God, Jesus who is recognized by all including Muslims was a Prophet of God just as other prophets like Moses, Abraham and Mohammed. In the same vein Muslims must stop raising their religious leaders and scholars called “SHEHU” to the level of God.
He said every human being was created by God, therefore we are servants of God including our scholars and Prophets. Alhaji Toure advised all Muslims to remain true followers of the religion of Islam by recognizing the oneness and supremacy of God; pray regularly; pay zakat; observe the Ramadan Fast and go to Mecca on pilgrimage. Because Islam means peace, every Muslim must adhere to peace and live peacefully in every neighborhood and nation. He said that no human being should be considered God for we are all servants of God.
The Imam said, currently there are so many sects, sects, religions, philosophies and movements in the world, all of which claim to be the right paths to God.
The Imam posed the question, how can one determine which one of the many religious groups is the true channel to the Almighty?
One method by which the answer can be found is to clear away the superficial differences in the teachings of the various claimants to the ultimate truth and identify the central object of worship upon which they call, directly and indirectly.
He said that, all false religions have in common one basic concept with regard to God. They claim either that all men are Gods, that specific men were God or that nature is God or that God is a figment of one’s imagination.
Thus, it may be stated that the basic message of false religion is that God may be worshiped in the form of his creation.
False religion invite man to the worship of creation by calling the creator or some aspect of it God.
For example, prophet Jesus invited his followers to worship God, but those who claim to be Jesus followers today call people to worship Jesus claiming that he was God.
Buddha was a reformer who introduced a number of humanistic principle in the religion of India. He did not claim to be God, nor did he suggest to his followers that he be an object of worship.
Yet today most Buddhists who are to be found outside of India have taken him to be God and they prostrate themselves to idols made in their perception of his likeness.
By using the principle of identifying the object of worship, we can easily detect false religions and their contrived nature of their origin. As God said in the Qur’an: “that which you worship besides Him are only names and you and your forefathers have invented for which Allah has sent down no authority: the command belongs only to Allah. He has command that you worship Him: that is the right religion, but most men do not understand. [Our ‘an 12:40]
It may be argued that all religions teach good things, so why should it matter which one we should follow?
The reply is that all false religions teach the greatest evil, the worship of creation.
Creation-worship is the greatest sin that man can commit because it contradicts the very purpose of his creation.
Man was created to worship God alone as Allah has explicitly stated in the Qur’an:
I have only created Jinns and men that they may worship me; [Quran 51;56] consequently the worship of creation which is the essence of idolatry is the only unforgiveable sin.
One who dies in the state of idolatry, has sealed in his fate in the next life. This is not an option, but a revealed fact stated by God in his final revelation to man:
“Verily Allah will not forgive the joining partners with him, but he may forgive (sins)less than that for whomsoever He wishes”. [Qur’an4:48 and 116.]
May Allah save us all from the worship of his creation and expand our heart to understand and accept the truth…
