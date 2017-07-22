TOP STORIES
Jomoro Government Appointee Resigns
Mr Newman Nyameke who was appointed by the NPP government as government appointee this year in the Jomoro District Assembly has resigned without given any tangible reason.
An insider told this reporter, Daniel Kaku that Mr Newman Nyameke due to his business activities in Accra can't give me ample time to work effectively for the Jomoro District.
In a letter signed by Mr Newman Nyameke and copied to the Western Regional Coordinating Director and NPP Jomoro constituency chairman dated, July 21, 2017 and sighted by Daniel Kaku indicating that the government appointee can longer work for the District.
Mr Newman Nyameke failed to showed up during the second confirmation of the President's nominee on July 12.
His resignation has bring the total members of the Assembly who are eligible to vote to 48.
"I Newman Nyameke wish to inform you of my resignation from the Assembly as a government appointee due to personal and family reasons beyond my control"
"I really appreciate the opportunity given to me serve my District for this short period as an appointee"
"I therefore apologise for any inconveniences caused"
"Hoping to contribute my quota in other areas to see the District developed"
