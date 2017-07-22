TOP STORIES
By: Julius Gane
Fiifi Essandoh Writes: Special Letter
One sunny Sunday afternoon, Abbam a cocoa farmer in the Western Region specifically Sefwi Asempaneye sat in his chair for relaxation. His mind travelled really far away to his early days.
He thought of writing it in a book for his children and generations to read for them to be richer and fear God. He also intended that, after they had read the book, the generation after him will not also repeat the mistakes that he did in life.
Abbam was a little over sixty years. He loved to teach and farm. He called for food because he was very hungry. He has been blessed and really favoured by God. He had given birth to four children with Mistress Martha Abbam, a beautiful God fearing lady who honoured all men. Abbam's children are Akosua, a surgeon in United Kingdom, Maame Mansa, a beautician, Jesusdia, a man of God in the Methodist Church in Canada and Maame Esi Stanley, a judge in the Supreme Court. Abbam and his family loved and had a lot of reverence for God.
As soon as he finished eating, he started writing his letter for his generation. He raised his eyes and tears started to roll down his cheeks.
Dear Generation,
I am Abbam Kwesi. I was born to a lovely parents who knew and feared God. Although we were twenty children, our parents took all of to school. All of us were educated but our parents never stepped foot in any school block. They were illiterate. God blessed the twenty children. We all became prominent people to our nation. We loved to help because we were adviced always at home to offer reluctantless help to strangers and people in need. Our parents always taught us to pray and be good to all manner of people.
My journey of life began right after school. I was posted as an enginer to Northern Region. When I got there, I stayed strong to the doctrine that my parents gave me. I had several opportunities to make it big in the "worldly way" but I stood on God's word and eschewed evil. I proved that, being a christian was living for others and not yourself. I went ahead and established a non governmental organization for the brilliant but needy children. I sponsored people to go to school.
Years later, I settled with my beautiful, ever loving wife, Martha. She was a colleague worker at the office. She was a good woman and was always admirable even today as I am writing. I didn't waste time proposing to her. She accepted my proposal as soon as I said it. She had been "eyeing me" for ages as I also did. The following year by God's grace, we married and started making family.
I had now arrived when I married. I started moving out late with friends and would not attend church services. My wife, Martha would cry and plead with me to go to church but I would refuse to go to church with her and the children. I never took in any alcoholic drink. I always kept moving out every night. My Godly training at home was now shaking. I loved to stay alone and not talk to Martha. She was worried. I decided not to pay tithe, go for dawn broadcasting, have my quiet time, eat at home and not to have anything to do with God.
I was interested in taking "huge" bribes. "Nothing goes for free" were the words that, I told every client who came to my office. I had a lot of problems to deal with but instead of me to turn from my bad ways, I blamed people for my own mistakes. My Non-Governmental Organization collapsed because my thoughts about sacrificing for others had changed.
Martha never gave up on me through these battles of life. No amount of money made me satisfied. I wanted to be famous. I remember one time, my Reverend minister came to my office to check on me and pray with me. I told him to leave my office before I call the police to arrest him. He quickly left my office leaving behind his bag. Martha came there later in the day to take the phones to the man of God. The vision of being a chosen vessel of God in the end time had left me. Here I was interested in money and fame than anything. My friends introduced me to a powerful business man. He was the devil's incarnate. He introduced me to dangerous things. I had became demonic and never wanted anything than fame and money.
I had closed from work one day and was preparing for a meeting with my new business man, God father when I heard a knock on my door. I came out and here were my little Akosua and Maame Mansa holding a Bible each. Akosua said, "Dad please, we would like to share a word with you." I had a lot of respect for Akosua because she spoke like my mother. I ushered them into my room. They asked me to kneel down. They prayed for me and here I was on the ground rolling. They cast the demon out of me. I could hear Martha cry with the children. I was instantly delivered from the bondage of the devil. They sat me down and inspired with God's word. I apologized for all that, I had done. I quickly brought out my charms for it to be burnt. Akosua prayed over it and burnt it. I was whole again.
I started life all over again. Martha and my family became my best friends. I always spoke to them and consulted my wife for advice. When it was beyond me, I went to God in prayer. I led crusades and won people for Christ. I changed totally and became committed to God than never before. I kept praying and believing God everyday.
As I write, I am blessed with mansions, farms, Non-Governmental Organization, a school and multi-million investment. Indeed, "the blessing of the Lord makes human rich and He adds no sorrows."
I would plead with my generations to come after me to be zealous with God and never give up on God. He is able to bless beyond your widest imagination.
Couples and future couples should always stand in the gap for their families. Parents should always and everytime be committed to raising their children in the fear of God.
Remember, "for with God nothing shall be impossible." -Luke 1:37.
Yours granny,
Abbam Kwesi (Prof. )
Abbam called Martha and asked her to keep it (his letter) well for their great grand children. Martha took it and praised his husband. She said, "Kwesi, well done and Ilove you soo much." Kwesi laughed and responded, "Ever beautiful and God fearing Martha, I love you more." They kissed each other and went into their room.
