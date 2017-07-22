TOP STORIES
No matter how senseless another's position on any issue may seem, you would be more senseless not to have given them a hearing.By: N Atta Kusi Adusei
Northern Trade Fair And Exhibition 2017
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries,and the Northern trade fair organizers Universal Marketing Consultancy Ltd and Dansyn Ghana Ltd are putting together a five day trade fair and exhibition from the 10-14th October, 2017 at the Jubilee Park Tamale under the Theme: Harnessing the Emerging Business Opportunities in the North for Economic Development through Trade and Commerce.
The ministry of Trade and Industry and itspartners are organizing this trade fair and exhibition with the objective of creating new market opportunities for startupsand existing businesses in the north .Tamale has become a centre of attraction, given its rating as the fastest growing city in West Africa, hence making it a strategic destination for trade and commerce.
The Northern trade fair and exhibition 2017 has been designed to strategically engage the business community, industry players and consumers under one umbrella to discuss emerging opportunities and how they as businesses can innovate and take advantage of these opportunities in pushing their products and services to consumers in the region and beyond.
The trade fair and exhibition will provide a platform for government and all its agencies within the business enclave to engage exhibitors on some of the plans central government is putting in place to enhance both the private and public sector enterprises in becoming more competitive locally andglobally.
The trade fair will have a break in sessions where renowned business men and women will hold discussions on some the new ideas and technology SME’s can adopt to grow and sustain their businesses using their own stories as a point of reference .
The trade fair will showcase the rich northern traditions and values through various cultural troupe display as part of the trade fair and exhibition. The positive story of the north and ultimately the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality will be on showcase to all the many business people that will be coming from other parts of the region.
The north remains a viable destination for trade and commerce activities for small and large businesses. We encourage exhibitors to take advantage of the emerging businessopportunities through the upcoming northern trade fair and exhibition in Tamale, by actively participating fully in the fair.
SME’s, Exporters, Manufacturers, Service Providers, and the business community should take advantage of fair to promote their products and services .
Exhibitors should call the following numbers for more information on registration and participation.
0244501057/0207434968/0242815480
“Northern Trade Fair and Exhibition 2017, opening the north up fornew business opportunities.”
Van-Ess Alootey
[email protected]
(Trade Fair Coordinator)
