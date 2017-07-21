TOP STORIES
Metro Mass employee charged with stealing
Sunyani, July 21, GNA - A vulkaniser, Patrick Salifu, aged 37 and an employee of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) at its Sunyani Depot was on Thursday arraigned before the Sunyani District Court 'A' on a charge of stealing.
Salifu pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Court presided over by Mr. Jojo Amoah Hagan admitted him to a bail of GH¢4000.00 with two sureties and adjourned the case to Friday, August 11, 2017.
Prosecuting, Police General Sergeant Ebenezer T. Addo told the Court that at 19:20 hours on the Saturday July 15, 2017, a Police officer who is the complainant saw the accused person behind the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Headquarters building at Area Four carrying a load in a sack in a suspicious manner.
The complainant called the accused to disclose what was in the sack but the latter refused and when forced to comply, it was discovered that it was a 12 volt VDL heavy duty battery valued at GH¢935.00, a property of MMTL, P/Gen. Sgt. Addo said.
He said the accused could not give any tangible reason for possessing the item and complainant therefore arrested and sent him to the Sunyani District Police Station where he was detained and released on Police enquiry bail on the Sunday July 16, 2017
Mr Addo said on the Wednesday July 19 accused was rearrested, charged with the offence and processed for Court.
Meanwhile accused who was employed by the Company around 2005 in Kumasi has now been queried and interdicted, a source at the Sunyani Depot confirmed to the Ghana News Agency.
GNA
By Daniel Akwasi Ashietey/Stephen Ofori Kanyiri, GNA
