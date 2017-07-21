modernghana logo

Parliament summons EC's Chairperson

GNA
1 minute ago | Politics

Accra, July 21 GNA - Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has been summoned to appear before Parliament Wednesday, July 26.

Mrs Osei would be in the House to respond to questions on how much the Commission raised from monies it collected from journalists for accreditation before the 2016 elections.

She would also be responding to questions on how much the Commission spent on the replacement of lost Voters ID Cards.

Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, Member of Parliament for Subin would be asking the substantial question in the house.

The payment for accreditation became a contentious issue in the run-up to the 2016 election as the Commission in a statement charged all journalists seeking to cover the elections at the various polling stations to pay for their accreditation.

'Accreditation tags will be given to only those who have formally applied for it and for a fee to be determined by the Commission,' the statement said.

This did not go down well with a number of journalists, some of who proceeded to court with a suit against the Commission.

Subsequently, the journalists paid for the accreditation before they were issued with the accreditations.

The summons to the EC Chair comes at a time she is fighting a petition seeking to impeach her from office over various allegations.

Mrs Charlotte Osei has denied and also threatened court action against the petitioners or their counsel for defaming her.

GNA

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Politics

