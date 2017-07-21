TOP STORIES
"IF HUMAN minds WERE readerble THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN mord EVERWHERE" on this EARTH.By: Francis Tawiah --
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Government commited to funding institutions of higher learning
Accra, July 21, GNA - The government has committed itself to the establishment of a research fund for the sole purpose of funding relevant and sector specific research work, in the country's institutions of higher learning.
A draft bill for the establishment of the research fund has therefore been completed, and consultations for stakeholder inputs underway.
Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, said this on Friday, when he inaugurated the Governing Council of the University of Mines and Technology(UMAT) in Accra.
Dr Prempeh observed that the functions of UMaT, as contained in the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa Act - 2004 (Act 677), placed great responsibilities on the university, to provide quality education that would immensely improve the learning of science in the country.
'I am confident in the capabilities of the distinguished persons who have received the approval of His Excellency the President of the Republic, for appointment to the council,' he said.
The Minister observed that as a growing institution, the university had challenges that required urgent and innovative solutions.
He said the newly formed council was required by law to ensure the implementation of the aims of the University, determine the strategic direction of the University and also, monitor and determine the strategic direction of the University.
'Government expects that your leadership would not only identify problems, but also have solutions that would immediately help the University achieve its goals and provide expanded access to quality science education,' Said Dr Prempeh.
The Minister said this would help absorb the higher numbers of Senior High School graduates 'that we shall soon be witnessing due to the very laudable Free SHS policy that Government is on course to implement'.
He said with adequate funding of higher education being one of the challenges for successive governments in the country, the government had committed itself to the establishment of a research fund for the sole purpose of funding relevant and sector specific research work, in the country's institutions of higher learning.
The Minister said a draft bill for the establishment of the research fund had been completed and consultations for stakeholder inputs under way.
He urged the council to establish strategic partnerships with similar international institutions, in order for the university to gain from international best practices, and attain the 'enviable' status' as a centre of scientific advancement and excellence.
'I assure you of my unyielding support at all times, and would follow your work and progress with keen interest,' the Minister said.
The fifteen-member council is chaired by Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi.
GNA
By Robert Anane, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education