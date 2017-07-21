TOP STORIES
I TERM AN OLD PERSON AS A CHILD WITH A PASTBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Deeper Life launches Annual National Campus Congress 2017
Accra, July 21, GNA - Deeper Life Bible Church has launched the 22nd National Campus Congress, dubbed 'Conquerors 2017' in Accra to reach out to the University Communities to uplift their spiritual lives.
The Congress, on the theme, 'raising up unconquerable intellectuals in contemporary times', would be held from August 2 to August 6, 2017 at Anyaa in Accra for those in the southern sector and Brofoyedru in Kumasi for the Northern sector.
The congress would target all tertiary students, lecturers, workers in campus communities, and all who were connected to activities on the country's campuses.
Pastor Francis Fosu, National Campus Coordinator of Deeper Life Christian Ministry, said they chose the theme based on the church's conviction that intellectuals whose foundation and rock was grounded in the unflinching faith in Jesus Christ would serve the nation better and also be a great asset in the household of faith.
'Today life on campus communities across the country raise a lot of questions which cast doubt on integrity and uprightness of the thousands of undergraduates churned out yearly and the remaining thousands who are yet to complete their studies.
'The devil today is using the highly educated ones to champion all sorts of vices under the guise of advocating human rights and reconstructing society,' he added.
Pastor Fosu said it was in that light that Church had made it a mandate to meet the nation's intellectual community every year and influence them with the word of God to enable them to become positive change makers who would capitalise on their knowledge to lead millions to Christ.
He said the congress was designed to handle the academic challenges of students, which force some of them to resort to demeaning practices and other social vices.
He therefore, congratulated the media for their continuous support and efforts over the years in their attempt to change the society.
Dr Charles Ackah, Senior Research Fellow, ISSER, University of Ghana, Legon, called for the restructuring of the school's curriculum to focus on spiritual upbringing of the youth.
He said:' training the minds of the future generations leaving their hearts, leads to breeding groups of corrupt people'.
'If the foundation we are building as a nation are destroyed, then there is no hope. We need to have a solid foundation to build a glorious future for our youth. If nothing is done to reverse these moral decays among the youth, the country will live to regret,' he added.
Pastor Edward Kwaku Duodu, National Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, expressed his gratitude to the media for the tireless role in contributing to the success of the congresses held over the years. GNA
By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News