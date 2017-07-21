TOP STORIES
"HUNGER EATS ANY FOOD AVAILABLE".By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Executive Lounge: Ace Ankomah talks law, business in Ghana
Managing partner of Bentsi Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah, Ace Ankomah has called for the consolidation of smaller law firms in the country.
Speaking to JOY NEWS’ business leadership show the Executive Lounge, he enumerated the importance of consolidation in the law field and the greater opportunities to be seized when resources are pooled to create bigger firms.
He said, “We need to start consolidation of law firms. Our practices are a bit too small, and a bit too niche, to take on the big work”
Mr. Ankomah said specialization is important and this can be done through consolidating and pooling resources.
The full episode of Executive Lounge with Managing partner of Bentsi Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah Ace Ankomah airs on Saturday at 6 pm with a repeat on Sunday at 8 pm on MultiTV on the JOYNEWS channel and on DSTV channel 421.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance